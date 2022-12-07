Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) traded down 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.93 and last traded at $6.98. 7,291 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 378,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.31.

Arqit Quantum Trading Up 3.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average is $6.20.

Institutional Trading of Arqit Quantum

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arqit Quantum by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,477 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum during the first quarter valued at about $28,153,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Arqit Quantum by 86.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 39,716 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Arqit Quantum by 20.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 17,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Arqit Quantum by 100.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 13,520 shares in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arqit Quantum Company Profile

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

