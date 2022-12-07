Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) PT Raised to GBX 6,000

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 5,650 ($68.89) to GBX 6,000 ($73.16) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital upgraded Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,830 ($58.90) to GBX 5,000 ($60.97) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,825 ($58.83) to GBX 5,150 ($62.80) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ashtead Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,397.67.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Ashtead Group Trading Up 1.7 %

OTCMKTS:ASHTY traded up $4.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $250.59. 21,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,832. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.35. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $349.05. The company has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.83.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group ( OTCMKTS:ASHTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 16.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ashtead Group will post 14.33 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.