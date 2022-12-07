ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Short Interest Update

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,100 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the October 31st total of 92,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
ATIF Price Performance
NASDAQ ATIF opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.79. ATIF has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $4.61.
ATIF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ATIF (ATIF)
- 3 Consumer Cyclical Stocks With Good Momentum
- Could Pinduoduo Be the Best Chinese Stock to Own?
- 3 Big Box Retail Bets for the Holidays
- How Long Does it Take to Become a Profitable Trader?
- Is Autozone Ready To Rally For Another Profitable Lap?
Receive News & Ratings for ATIF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATIF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.