ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Short Interest Update

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,100 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the October 31st total of 92,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ATIF Price Performance

NASDAQ ATIF opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.79. ATIF has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $4.61.

ATIF Company Profile

ATIF Holdings Limited operates as a consulting company in Asia and North America. It offers financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The company primarily helps clients going public on the OTC markets and exchanges in the United States. It also operates IPOEX.com, an internet-based financial consulting service platform which provides comprehensive consulting services in equity financing and pre-IPO education for corporate clients in equity financing, IPO, and media relations development; and chinacnnm.com, a news and financial information platform.

