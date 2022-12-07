Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Shares Gap Down to $15.88

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.88, but opened at $15.00. Atour Lifestyle shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 6,209 shares.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Atour Lifestyle Stock Down 5.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

About Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of hotels in China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests. As of March 31, 2021, its hotel network covered 608 hotels spanning 131 cities in China, with a total of 71,121 hotel rooms, including 575 manachised hotels with a total of 66,267 manachised hotel rooms, as well as a pipeline of 299 hotels with a total of 32,825 rooms under development.

