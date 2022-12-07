Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 25,610 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 1,047.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,610 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1,278.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of BILL traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.49. 6,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,810,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.73. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.87 and a 12 month high of $269.48.

Insider Activity at Bill.com

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,093,712.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,356,490.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,248 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,093,712.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,356,490.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $2,268,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 953 shares in the company, valued at $108,108.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,873 shares of company stock valued at $11,969,781. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BILL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bill.com from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bill.com to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bill.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Bill.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.10.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

