Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 38,793 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Rating) by 346.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,793 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.40% of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 82,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 85.0% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,673 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 29.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 22,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 181,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,190,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.09. 13,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,758. iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF has a 12-month low of $52.68 and a 12-month high of $71.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.91 and its 200-day moving average is $59.10.

