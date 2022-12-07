Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,924 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares during the period. McCutchen Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 1,237,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,253,000 after purchasing an additional 134,517 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 749,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,188,000 after purchasing an additional 114,687 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.23. 29,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,292,513. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $62.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

