Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,165 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $338,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 46,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,744,000 after purchasing an additional 16,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VV traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.03. The company had a trading volume of 121 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,136. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.59 and its 200-day moving average is $179.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $159.02 and a one year high of $222.59.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

