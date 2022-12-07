Audius (AUDIO) Market Cap Hits $142.20 Million

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One Audius token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000910 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a market capitalization of $142.20 million and $5.39 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Audius has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $938.29 or 0.05575849 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.54 or 0.00497210 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,037.14 or 0.29980644 BTC.

About Audius

Audius launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,141,350,641 tokens and its circulating supply is 929,742,732 tokens. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official website is audius.co.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

