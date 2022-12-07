Avidian Gold (CVE:AVG) Stock Price Up 33.3%

Shares of Avidian Gold Corp. (CVE:AVG – Get Rating) rose 33.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 282,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 108,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Avidian Gold Trading Up 16.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.35. The firm has a market cap of C$6.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00.

About Avidian Gold

Avidian Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in North America. It also explores for silver and copper properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Golden Zone property covering an area of 12,525 hectares located in Alaska; the Amanita property claims totaling 1,460 hectares situated to the northeast of Fairbanks, Alaska; and the Jungo Property covering an area of 2,000 hectares located in Jackson Mountains Terrane, Nevada.

