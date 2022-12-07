Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) were down 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $201.82 and last traded at $202.41. Approximately 6,980 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 986,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $217.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on CAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Avis Budget Group to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $309.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $231.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Avis Budget Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Avis Budget Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.75.

Avis Budget Group Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $206.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.40.

Insider Activity

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $21.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.80 by $6.90. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 473.08% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 52.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.78, for a total transaction of $1,987,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,051,405.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.78, for a total transaction of $1,987,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,051,405.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 4,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.75, for a total value of $979,377.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,091.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,172 shares of company stock valued at $5,266,897. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,020,000 after acquiring an additional 16,655 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 616,533.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 857,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,066,000 after acquiring an additional 856,982 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 203.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 789,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,769,000 after acquiring an additional 529,066 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 622,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 622,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,508,000 after acquiring an additional 27,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

