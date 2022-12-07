Axie Infinity Trading 24.2% Higher This Week (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $864.93 million and approximately $292.08 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 24.2% higher against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for about $8.60 or 0.00051180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00011061 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005951 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036645 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005844 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00021120 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00237664 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,564,114 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 100,564,113.86413711 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.79798159 USD and is up 1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 274 active market(s) with $456,358,532.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.