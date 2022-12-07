Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 82,974 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,295,931 shares.The stock last traded at $6.46 and had previously closed at $6.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Azul from $11.10 to $9.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Azul Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average of $8.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $835.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.01 million. Equities analysts predict that Azul S.A. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Azul in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 4.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,562,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after purchasing an additional 72,956 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Azul in the first quarter valued at about $3,707,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 4.8% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,513,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,846,000 after purchasing an additional 115,400 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azul in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. 2.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 850 daily departures to 125 destinations through a network of 259 non-stop routes with a fleet of 179 aircraft. It is also involved in the loyalty programs, travel packages, investment fund, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities.

