BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Stock Price Down 6%

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $95.93 and last traded at $95.93. 408 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 137,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BANF. StockNews.com began coverage on BancFirst in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on BancFirst to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

BancFirst Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.10.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $150.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.35 million. On average, equities analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BancFirst

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Featured Articles

