Band Protocol (BAND) Hits Market Cap of $68.01 Million

Band Protocol (BAND) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. Band Protocol has a market cap of $68.01 million and $17.96 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Band Protocol token can currently be purchased for $1.93 or 0.00011480 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Band Protocol has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Band Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $945.65 or 0.05619352 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.35 or 0.00495061 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,025.65 or 0.29851008 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 tokens. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Band Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a Secure, Scalable, Blockchain-Agnostic Decentralized Oracle platform that aggregates and connects real-world data and APIs to smart contracts.Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. It provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate.Band Protocol aims to Ensure Interoperability between Smart Contracts and the Rest of the WorldOne of the biggest challenges for the any decentralized application is to have access to trusted data and services over the traditional Web 2.0. Band Protocol tries to tackle this problem by building a decentralized bridge to enable secure interoperabilities between smart contracts and the traditional web.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Band Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Band Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.