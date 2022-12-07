Bank of America Downgrades GSK (NYSE:GSK) to Underperform

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on GSK from GBX 1,800 ($21.95) to GBX 1,450 ($17.68) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.08) to GBX 1,550 ($18.90) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on GSK from GBX 1,900 ($23.17) to GBX 1,600 ($19.51) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.34) to GBX 1,500 ($18.29) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,583.57.
GSK Stock Performance
Shares of GSK stock opened at $37.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $77.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.15 and its 200-day moving average is $36.56. GSK has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSK
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSK. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in GSK during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in GSK by 0.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 119,486 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in GSK by 15.9% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,068 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in GSK by 17.9% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.
About GSK
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
