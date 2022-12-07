Bank of America Downgrades GSK (NYSE:GSK) to Underperform

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on GSK from GBX 1,800 ($21.95) to GBX 1,450 ($17.68) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.08) to GBX 1,550 ($18.90) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on GSK from GBX 1,900 ($23.17) to GBX 1,600 ($19.51) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.34) to GBX 1,500 ($18.29) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,583.57.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK stock opened at $37.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $77.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.15 and its 200-day moving average is $36.56. GSK has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSK

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. GSK had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 37.88%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Equities analysts predict that GSK will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSK. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in GSK during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in GSK by 0.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 119,486 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in GSK by 15.9% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,068 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in GSK by 17.9% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

