Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Down 5.5%

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.26 and last traded at $44.26. 1,414 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,119,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BEAM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.17.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.96. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.47). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 343.05% and a negative return on equity of 38.93%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1875.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $1,389,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,520 shares in the company, valued at $49,020,061.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Beam Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEAM. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 68.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,336,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,781 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 17.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,174,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,153,000 after acquiring an additional 927,970 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 7.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,792,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,305,000 after acquiring an additional 591,315 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 3,509.3% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 385,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,351,000 after acquiring an additional 374,545 shares during the period. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 1,454.7% in the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 363,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,083,000 after acquiring an additional 340,400 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.