Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Stock Position Raised by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 376.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,881 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Belden worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BDC. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Belden by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Belden by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 22,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Belden by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Belden by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Belden by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Belden Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDC traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.75. 1,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,533. Belden Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.89 and a 1-year high of $82.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Belden Announces Dividend

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. Belden had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $670.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Belden from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Belden in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Belden in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Belden from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $79,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,710.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Belden Profile

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

