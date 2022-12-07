Berenberg Bank Trims LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Target Price to €91.00

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from €118.00 ($124.21) to €91.00 ($95.79) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LEGIF. Morgan Stanley raised LEG Immobilien from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on LEG Immobilien from €92.00 ($96.84) to €87.00 ($91.58) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on LEG Immobilien from €74.00 ($77.89) to €62.00 ($65.26) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered LEG Immobilien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.80.

LEG Immobilien Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LEGIF traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.48. 387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.49. LEG Immobilien has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $141.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.49.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

