Berkley W R Corp Acquires Shares of 15,000 Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC)

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the second quarter valued at $11,412,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,940,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,455,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the second quarter worth about $5,133,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the second quarter worth about $4,970,000. Institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

JGGC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.16. The company had a trading volume of 512 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,780. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.09.

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I operates as a subsidiary of Jaguar Global Growth Partners I, LLC.

