Berkley W R Corp Has $1.05 Million Stake in PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC)

Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC – Get Rating) by 114.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,584 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned 0.48% of PMV Consumer Acquisition worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in PMV Consumer Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in PMV Consumer Acquisition by 1.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 84,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 34,777 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 138,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 31,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition by 9.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 23,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

PMV Consumer Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PMVC remained flat at $10.04 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.91. PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $10.04.

PMV Consumer Acquisition Profile

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the consumer industry. PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

Further Reading

