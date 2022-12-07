Berkley W R Corp Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK)

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 126,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBBK. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,280,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Global Blockchain Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,904,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $5,756,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,684,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global Blockchain Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $2,203,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GBBK traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92. Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.00.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue targets that are focused on blockchain infrastructure, blockchain applications, and related technologies.

