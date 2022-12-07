Berkley W R Corp Makes New Investment in Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA)

Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.
Investcorp India Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IVCA remained flat at $10.26 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,470. Investcorp India Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $10.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16.
About Investcorp India Acquisition
