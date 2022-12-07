Better Therapeutics (BTTX) and Its Peers Head to Head Review

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Better Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Better Therapeutics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Better Therapeutics alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Better Therapeutics $10,000.00 -$40.33 million -0.70 Better Therapeutics Competitors $1.36 billion -$98.47 million 31.04

Better Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Better Therapeutics. Better Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

7.5% of Better Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 59.4% of Better Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Better Therapeutics has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Better Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 1.19, suggesting that their average share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Better Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better Therapeutics N/A -200.73% -114.68% Better Therapeutics Competitors -325.87% -676.77% -37.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Better Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Better Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Better Therapeutics Competitors 7 131 275 0 2.65

Better Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 892.91%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 81.20%. Given Better Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Better Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Better Therapeutics beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Better Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Better Therapeutics, Inc. engages in developing software-based prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform that uses digitally delivered Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to treat type 2 diabetes. The company's products under development also include BT-002, a PDT that help patients with hypertension improve their blood pressure; and BT-003, a PDT that help patients with hyperlipidemia enhance cholesterol levels. Better Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Better Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.