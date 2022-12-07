Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Up to $19.84

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.84, but opened at $23.00. Bilibili shares last traded at $21.12, with a volume of 194,237 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BILI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Bilibili from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. CLSA lowered their price target on Bilibili from $23.30 to $14.70 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Bilibili from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Bilibili from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bilibili from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.35.

Bilibili Stock Up 5.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average of $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.08). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 40.81%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILI. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter worth approximately $5,670,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 539.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,456,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,767 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,690,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,218 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 325.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,151,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,445,000 after buying an additional 880,474 shares during the period. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 196.5% during the 3rd quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 752,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,525,000 after buying an additional 498,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

