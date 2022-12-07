BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CFO Sells $731,604.50 in Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total transaction of $731,604.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,457. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian Mueller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Brian Mueller sold 5,379 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total transaction of $531,068.67.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of BMRN stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.22. 889,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,223. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $106.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.03 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.50%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BMRN. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 506.2% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 68,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after buying an additional 57,200 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $1,427,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

