Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) Short Interest Update

Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,100 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the October 31st total of 204,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days.

Bionomics Stock Performance

Bionomics stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. Bionomics has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04.

About Bionomics

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

