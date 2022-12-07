BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $113.75 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $113.75 million and $52.81 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for about $16,834.65 or 1.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00010920 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005940 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036569 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00050444 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005830 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00021032 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00237134 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003749 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,209,220 coins and its circulating supply is 6,757 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,209,220 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 16,997.09541464 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $52,975,053.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

