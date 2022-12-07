Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $76.81 Million

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded down 35.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Latinum has traded down 44.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Latinum has a total market cap of $76.81 million and approximately $71.14 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Latinum token can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bitcoin Latinum

Bitcoin Latinum’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Latinum’s official message board is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum. Bitcoin Latinum’s official website is www.bitcoinlatinum.com.

Bitcoin Latinum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Latinum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Latinum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Latinum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

