Bitcoin Private Market Capitalization Reaches $2.34 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $2.34 million and approximately $10.08 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $0.49 or 0.00002904 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00259781 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00087293 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00059494 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001236 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000221 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.