BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BTZ)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BTZ traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.62. 11,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,693. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $15.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.70.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 419,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 29,376 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.