BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BTZ)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:BTZ traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.62. 11,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,693. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $15.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.70.
About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.
