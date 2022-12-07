BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:EGF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,046. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $12.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $10.13.
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile
