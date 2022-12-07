BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0804 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Performance

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,266. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $14.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average of $11.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $193,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

