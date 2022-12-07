BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BGT)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Price Performance

BGT traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $11.29. The company had a trading volume of 69,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,255. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $14.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 48.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 10.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $149,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 16.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 51,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $252,000.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

