BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Holdings Raised by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in BlackRock by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 998 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter worth $349,000. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

BlackRock stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $712.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,174. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $933.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $647.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $649.45. The company has a market capitalization of $107.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.30.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 53.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $703.92.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

