BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BIT)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,537. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $18.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average of $15.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (BIT)
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.