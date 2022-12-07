BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BIT)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,537. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $18.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average of $15.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIT. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

