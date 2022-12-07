BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.103 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBN traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.12. 14,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,995. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.29. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $26.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,394,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,701,000 after purchasing an additional 74,920 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 20,360 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

