Bluefin Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 209.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.85. The stock had a trading volume of 68,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,794,126. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.99.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.40%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

