Bluefin Capital Management LLC Has $395,000 Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,520 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 239.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTRA shares. Tudor Pickering lowered Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Coterra Energy stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $25.55. The company had a trading volume of 275,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,965,249. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.39 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.44 and a 200-day moving average of $29.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.20.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.65%. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,239,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

