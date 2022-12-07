Bluefin Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 87.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the first quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,945. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

