Bluefin Capital Management LLC Invests $249,000 in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 23.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 4.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 96,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 9.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 111,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of YMM stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.65. 463,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,971,802. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $12.09. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.47 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.19.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

