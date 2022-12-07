Bluefin Capital Management LLC Purchases 450 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in PPL by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in PPL during the second quarter worth $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of PPL stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.21. The company had a trading volume of 109,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,996,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69. PPL Co. has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $30.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.96.

PPL Announces Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. PPL had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

