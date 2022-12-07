Bluefin Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,790 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 405.8% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 8.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 100 ($1.22) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.19) to GBX 155 ($1.89) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 110 ($1.34) in a report on Friday, November 18th. Oddo Bhf raised Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.74) to GBX 215 ($2.62) in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.83.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Shares of VOD traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.71. 423,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,304,375. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4483 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 7.6%.

Vodafone Group Public Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Further Reading

