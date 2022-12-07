BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.80.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. Citigroup increased their target price on BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised BorgWarner from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BorgWarner

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in BorgWarner by 77.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 490,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,403,000 after purchasing an additional 214,758 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at about $686,000. Power Corp of Canada raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 19.3% during the third quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 52,909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.0% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 98,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 152,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

BWA stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.48. 61,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865,748. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.19. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $50.09.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

