Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.25 and last traded at $16.27. 336,178 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 304% from the average session volume of 83,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.38.
Brambles Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.60.
Brambles Company Profile
Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.
