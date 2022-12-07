Brian Armstrong Sells 14,866 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong sold 14,866 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $696,620.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brian Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 21st, Brian Armstrong sold 14,866 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $624,372.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Brian Armstrong sold 29,732 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $1,625,151.12.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

COIN traded down $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.26. 10,770,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,382,095. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.24. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.55 and a 1 year high of $290.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.20). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $590.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 5.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,922 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 411.9% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,665 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,880 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Coinbase Global to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $67.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $89.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.26.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

