Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.3359 per share on Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.
Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BHFAN opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $26.47.
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brighthouse Financial (BHFAN)
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
- Could Pinduoduo Be the Best Chinese Stock to Own?
- 3 Consumer Cyclical Stocks With Good Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.