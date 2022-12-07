Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by DSC Advisors L.P.

DSC Advisors L.P. reduced its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. DSC Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $3,541,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 246,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 16,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,034,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,577,000 after purchasing an additional 93,104 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BMY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 296,111 shares of company stock worth $21,582,900 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.09. The company had a trading volume of 240,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,021,493. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $56.11 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The stock has a market cap of $170.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

