Brokerages Set Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target at $73.00

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on APLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $557,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 963,780 shares in the company, valued at $44,786,856.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $557,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 963,780 shares in the company, valued at $44,786,856.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total value of $292,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,775.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $2,781,253. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLS stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $47.08. 5,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,042. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.32 and a 200 day moving average of $54.00. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $33.32 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $22.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 194.70% and a negative net margin of 560.92%. Equities analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -6.29 EPS for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

