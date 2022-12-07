Brokerages Set Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) PT at $101.70

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.70.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BAH shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $167,849.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,648.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $167,849.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,648.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,994,693. 2.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 23,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.64. The stock had a trading volume of 14,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.86. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $112.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.65.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 52.33%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.65%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

